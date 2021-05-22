Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.80

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 79.18.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $612.34 million during the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Amplifon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

