Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.50-1.72 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $159.36. 3,526,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,393. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.23. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $109.52 and a 1-year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

