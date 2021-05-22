Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.10. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

NYSE CDAY opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $62.76 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,098.01 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,006,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,323,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 474.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 116,234 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

