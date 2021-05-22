Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce sales of $41.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $43.16 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $212.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $87.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $99.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $200.30 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $454.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.84) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $18,182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 607,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,038. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $53.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.