Analysts Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.99. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of ($1.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $10.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,586. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.39.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

