Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.06). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($6.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 518,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,428. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.