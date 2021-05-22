Analysts Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post sales of $6.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.13 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $27.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.41 billion to $28.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.15 billion to $29.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.15. 27,099,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,050,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

