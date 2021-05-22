Analysts Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of AINV stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. 961,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.