Analysts Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Dana reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of DAN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.72. 966,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. Dana has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dana by 916.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.