Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.94. Dorman Products reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $100.97. 121,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,467. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.60. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 7,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 270,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

