Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,725%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

Shares of EEFT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.74. The company had a trading volume of 226,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,572. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.46 and a beta of 1.67. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

