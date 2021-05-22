Analysts Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to report earnings per share of $2.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $1.57. IQVIA reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in IQVIA by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,191. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $133.18 and a 12-month high of $240.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

