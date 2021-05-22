Analysts Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the lowest is $2.47 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $11.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Susquehanna raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

Shares of JBHT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.69. The stock had a trading volume of 292,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $183.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,433 shares of company stock worth $12,286,187. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.