Analysts Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Quanterix reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%.

QTRX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $46.91. 292,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,095 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quanterix by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 122,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

