Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STT. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,625 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in State Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

