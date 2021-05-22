Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cidara Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.97). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of CDTX opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 74,476 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 153,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

