Analysts Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Target Price at $29.67

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

ALHC stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 372,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,304. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $474,000.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.