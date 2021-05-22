Analysts Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Target Price at $102.43

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.19. 1,505,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

