Analysts Set CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target at $18.63

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.44. 648,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,596. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

