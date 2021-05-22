Analysts Set Expectations for Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Rain Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will earn ($1.70) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rain Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

In other news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 550,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,783,000 shares of company stock worth $30,026,080.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

