Analysts Set T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) PT at $2.83

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTOO shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

TTOO remained flat at $$1.14 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,299. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 800,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 103.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,683,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 339,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares during the period. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.