Analyzing Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) & Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Kesko Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $69.69 billion 0.13 $850.20 million $3.24 5.79 Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Kesko Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Kesko Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.22% 137.75% 7.05% Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Albertsons Companies and Kesko Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 2 4 12 0 2.56 Kesko Oyj 1 0 0 0 1.00

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus price target of $19.94, indicating a potential upside of 6.33%. Given Albertsons Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Kesko Oyj.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Kesko Oyj on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland. Its Building and Technical Trade segment engages in the retail, wholesale, and B2B trade of building and home improvement, and electrical and HEPAC products, as well as trades in leisure goods. This segment operates approximately 562 stores through K-Rauta, K-Bygg, Byggmakker, K-Senukai, OMA, and Onninen names, as well as leisure goods trade chains through Intersport, Budget Sport, The Athlete's Foot, and KookenkÃ¤ names in Finland, Sweden, Norway, the Baltic countries, Poland, and Belarus; and online stores. The company's Car Trade segment imports and markets Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, Bentley, and Porsche passenger cars, as well as Volkswagen and MAN commercial vehicles in Finland; and SEAT cars in Estonia and Latvia. It is also involved in car retailing activities; and the provision of servicing and after-sales services at its 17 retail outlets in Finland. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

