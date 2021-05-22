Analyzing Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Beam Therapeutics and Applied Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 4 4 0 2.50 Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $94.17, suggesting a potential upside of 29.67%. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.58, suggesting a potential upside of 312.75%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Applied Genetic Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 227,220.72 -$78.33 million ($14.05) -5.17 Applied Genetic Technologies $2.45 million 74.34 -$45.89 million ($2.17) -1.96

Applied Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Genetic Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Applied Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -529,075.00% -103.41% -48.05% Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -73.06% -53.25%

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Beam Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing an optogenetic product candidate for the patients with advanced retinal disease. In addition, the company has initiated one preclinical program in otology; and three preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including frontotemporal dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and adrenoleukodystrophy. It has collaboration agreements with Synpromics Limited; University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

