Anastasios Parafestas Sells 10,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,259. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.92.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARG shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 7.7% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after acquiring an additional 215,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its position in CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

