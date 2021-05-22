Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,516 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $75.76 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a PE ratio of -204.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

