Anthony A. Marnell III Sells 13,456 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 96,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,448. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 943,200 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 70,317 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

