Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

APLS opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $116,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,431,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,361 shares of company stock worth $9,488,826. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

