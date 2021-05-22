Apellis Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,167 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 958% compared to the average daily volume of 583 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $243,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,826. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

