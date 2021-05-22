Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.15.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,252,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Applied Materials has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

