AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CFO Purchases $876,150.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

APP stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

