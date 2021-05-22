AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,316,000 after purchasing an additional 98,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 699,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,163 shares of company stock worth $7,895,869 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $149.63. 134,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,044. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.