Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 87 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,477. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

