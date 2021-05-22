Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,728 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,426,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,946,000 after buying an additional 147,438 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NYSE NSA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. 580,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,591. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.