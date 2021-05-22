Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,941,000 after acquiring an additional 682,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,761 shares of company stock valued at $100,408. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CWT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. 252,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

CWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

