Aragon Court (ANJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.07 Million

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $17.07 million and $53,819.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded 81.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00065262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $347.48 or 0.00914594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00091562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court (ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

