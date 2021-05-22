ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

MT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,830. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

