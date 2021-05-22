Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 14,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 62,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Ardea Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

