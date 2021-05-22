Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

ARNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 248,747 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48,993 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 26,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.79. 378,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,509. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $51.64 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.