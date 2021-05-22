argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Get argenx alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $268.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 52 week low of $155.02 and a 52 week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. Equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.