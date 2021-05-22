ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

CL stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.