ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

