Argus Upgrades The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) to Buy

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after buying an additional 777,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,955,000 after buying an additional 120,012 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,253,000 after buying an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,693,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

