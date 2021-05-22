Arizona State Retirement System Has $15.64 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.05.

Shares of HUM traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $446.00. 935,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,090. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $365.06 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.68 and a 200 day moving average of $412.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

