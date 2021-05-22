Arizona State Retirement System Has $20.23 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NYSE COP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.65. 6,032,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,366,563. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

