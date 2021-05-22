Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $18,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,501,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

Shares of MELI traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,367.12. 553,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,805. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $783.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8,543.97 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,510.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,603.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

