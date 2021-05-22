Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,953 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $917,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 123.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Newmont by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,090,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,702,000 after purchasing an additional 111,798 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,927,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,718. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

