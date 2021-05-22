Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,146 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in KLA by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in KLA by 30.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in KLA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $1,695,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.14. 1,049,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,757. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $168.24 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

