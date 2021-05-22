Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,439 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $885,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

LRCX traded down $12.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $614.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,476. The company’s 50-day moving average is $627.61 and its 200-day moving average is $539.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $257.63 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

