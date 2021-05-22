Arizona State Retirement System Sells 443 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,316,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,273. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

Equinix stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $725.22. 621,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $707.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $702.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

