Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.200–0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.83 million.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 624,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,701. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 635 shares of company stock valued at $4,209 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.